ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Joey Wendle batting cleanup for Marlins on Monday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting in Monday's game against the Colorado...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Javier Baez on Tigers' bench again Thursday

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Baez is reportedly on the bench for a second straight game as part of a "planned mental break." The 29-year-old is hitting .197 on the year and he owns a career-worst .542 OPS. Harold Castro is starting at shortstop again on Thursday afternoon in place of Baez.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

New York's Matt Carpenter sitting on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Carpenter will take a seat after Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks were named Wednesday's starting designated hitter and center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on eight batted balls this season, Carpenter has recorded a...
MLB
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the startling lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Pujols started the first two games of the series and he drove in the game-winning run on Tuesday with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Mets' Nick Plummer riding pine Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
numberfire.com

Javier Baez sent to Detroit's bench on Wednesday night

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Baez will sit at home after Harold Castro was moved to shortstop, Kody Clemens was shifted to left field, Jonathan Schoop was aligned at second, and Miguel Cabrera was announced as Wednesday's designated hitter. According...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro sitting on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh VanMeter starting at second base. VanMeter will bat fourth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project VanMetere for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Grandal was the White Sox's designated hitter and leadoff man in Tuesday's series opener, but he's on the bench Wednesday following four straight starts. Luis Robert is starting at DH and batting cleanup in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Jake Burger is batting fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting for Padres on Thursday

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kim will move to the bench on Thursday with Sergio Alcantara starting at shortstop. Alcantara will bat ninth versus right-hander Adrian Houser and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Willians Astudillo
numberfire.com

Wednesday's game between Yankees and Angels postponed due to rain

Today's contest between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed. Today's postponed game will be rescheduled for a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 1:00 PM EST. Per numberFire's models, the New York Yankees currently rank second overall with a 1.6 net efficiency rating while the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to St. Louis bench for Wednesday matinee

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. Molina is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Andrew Knizner is replacing Molina at catcher and batting eighth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez batting second for Rays on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Ramirez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Ji-Man Choi moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 10.3 FanDuel points...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Baseball#Sports#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Padres' Robinson Cano batting sixth on Tuesday

San Diego Padres infielder Robinson Cano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cano will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Eric Hosmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cano for 9.5 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alfaro will catch for left-hander Blake Snell on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Austin Nola returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alfaro for 6.3...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Garcia batting seventh for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Alcides Escobar (hamstring) has been placed on the ten-day injured list. numberFire's models project Garcia...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Padres' Manny Machado ejected on Tuesday

San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado has been ejected from Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Machado was ejected following a strikeout in the sixth innings for arguing with the Umpire. Machado will finish Tuesday's game 0-3 with two strikeouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau on Milwaukee bench Thursday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. Brosseau is moving to the dugout after starting the past four games. Luis Urias is returning to the lineup to replace Brosseau at shortstop and hit second.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Jason Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa anticipating more downfield passing in 2022-23 season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is anticipating more success on downfield passes during the 2022-23 season. Tagovailoa responded to questions about his ability to push the ball down the field on Thursday, starting "For me, it’s just, zone that out. I mean, we come out to practice, everyone else … Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them, they’re not out here practicing with us, working hard. So I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek, I don’t know about you, but that looked like money." In an interview with Muscle & Fitness magazine, Tua was asked about the team's lack of downfield attempts last season. He responded "I wasn’t really able to push the ball down the field last year because we didn’t have plays specifically to push the ball down the field. A lot of plays that were called last year were meant for one person. Either this person is open, or the play might be dead." Following the offseason acquisitions of head coach Mike McDaniel and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it's safe to say there should be plenty of downfield passes in Miami's future.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter leading off Thursday for Yankees in Game 1

New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter is batting leadoff against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Carpenter didn't hit any higher than fifth in his first four turns in the Yankees' lineup, but he's on leadoff duty for the first leg of Thursday's twin bill. DJ LeMahieu is hitting fifth after leading off the past three games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy