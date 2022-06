Though born out of a heartbreaking situation, the news coming out of El Paso, Texas today is truly a cause for celebration. Thanks to the ongoing efforts of a three-week rescue effort in West Texas called 'Operation Lost Souls,' 70 previously missing children have been found and are being brought back to safety. Also, various agencies are providing "victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families."

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO