FULTON - As you drive through Fulton and pass by the busy intersection of East Second Street and Bluff Street, you're welcomed with a wave from Mike Crowson. "He's a welcoming face," Fulton resident Jeremy Polston said. "The times that we live in, there's so much heartache and so much grief. It's nice just to see somebody that's friendly...and just wants to encourage people. Makes a big difference."

FULTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO