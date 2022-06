LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the man accused of killing his wife and two daughters is moving forward. Steven Wilson is charged with three counts of murder. Police say he killed his wife Lisa and their two adult daughters, Bryonny and Bronwyn, at their home on Caywood Drive. Investigators say the three women were shot multiple times.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO