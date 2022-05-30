ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NWS: Tornado watch for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota

By McKenzy Parsons (KPTM)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The National Weather Service has issued...

News Channel Nebraska

Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes

NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Bet on Nebraska gambling about to pay off

A man was escorted out of a home in handcuffs Thursday shortly before 6 p.m. Sunny and warm again Friday, a stormier weather pattern arrives this weekend. Surge of signatures for Nebraska marijuana petition drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. Just when it seemed the effort may be stalled a petition...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Supercells explode over SE Nebraska, NE Kansas

BEATRICE – Parts of Gage, Pawnee, Johnson, Nemaha and Otoe Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning, for part of Memorial Day evening. A supercell line of thunderstorms formed over southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas, at around seven p.m. As it moved east, the National Weather Service also issued storm warnings for several southwest Iowa counties.
Nebraska Examiner

Rejected Nebraska license plate designs don’t get much love

LINCOLN — Designing the Nebraska state license plate would be one thankless job, according to Omaha graphic designer Dana Osborne. How could you satisfy everyone, Osborne wondered. “You’re opening yourself up to a lot of criticism,” she said. But when asked about Nebraska’s newest license plate design, and about a handful of other designs that […] The post Rejected Nebraska license plate designs don’t get much love appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klin.com

Ricketts: 18 Year Olds In Nebraska Should Be Able To Buy AR-15’s

Following the deadly school shooting in Texas, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was asked whether an 18 year old should be allowed to buy an AR-15 rifle. “I would say that in the state of Nebraska, the answer is ‘absolutely yes,’” replied Gov. Pete Ricketts when asked at a press conference. Banning those under 21 from buying military-style rifles emerged as a major issue after a teenager in Texas, just after his 18th birthday, purchased two AR-15s.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

Daylight reveals Iowa storm damage

AUDUBON, Iowa — Memorial Day storms brought damage to parts of Iowa. KCCI is getting several reports of damage to power lines and cattle barns. KCCI'S Nicole Tam reports from Audubon, where a farm was hit hard by some wind.
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska girl out of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Elkhorn student Ananya Rao Prassanna's bid for spelling superstardom ended Wednesday morning in the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Nebraska girl misspelled the word "puling." She took her place at the mic on stage. Upon hearing the word, she asked the pronouncer for more information. It is...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Gov. Ricketts thoughts on 18-year-olds owning AR-15s in Nebraska

LPD says Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision that took place at 52nd and O Street around 10:46 p.m. on Sunday. Nebraska enters blood emergency, Nebraska Community Blood Bank asking for donors. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. medical marijuana group qualifies over 15 counties, doubles signature count

In just two weeks, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) has brought in over 40,000 signatures, and qualified more than 15 counties. The campaign has recruited over 150 paid volunteer circulators who are traveling the state to help collect, and a team of over 600 volunteers have also ramped up their efforts. In addition to the overall signature requirement of 87,000 valid signatures on each of the two petitions, ballot initiatives must also qualify at least 38 of the 93 Nebraska counties. Currently the campaign has a combined total of 80,000 signatures across their two petitions.
NebraskaTV

Mini cattle prove to be more than just a hobby for Nebraska family

CAMBRIDGE, NEB. — Some of us picked up boredom during quarantine but one Central Nebraska family---they picked up cattle. The Wittes and Schultes are proving cattle offer much more than helping out on the farm. “Roger asked if we wanted to get some mini cows and the highlands, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Suspect Taken Into Custody In SW Iowa

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska suspect has been taken into custody in Council Bluffs after crashing his vehicle during a car chase. Twenty-nine-year-old Vernon Williams make a court appearance in Douglas County, Nebraska last week. Williams is accused of threatening a car dealer with a hammer last November. Authorities say he got free when he ran out of a hospital emergency room, carjacked a woman, and was finally recaptured after the crash near the Iowa School for the Deaf.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

Not your typical license plates for Nebraska's new design

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled the new Nebraska license plate design during a press conference Tuesday morning. The design features the "Genius of Creative Energy" mosaic that is on the capitol building's floor. The man depicted is a Romanesque character that uses the power of nature...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

New license plate evokes creative use of Nebraska’s natural resources

LINCOLN — A mosaic depicting a Roman chariot driver with flowing hair and ripped muscles was unveiled Tuesday as the background for the new state license plate, to be issued in 2023. First Lady Susanne Shore, who led development of the new plate, joined her husband, Gov. Pete Ricketts, and others in saying the mosaic, […] The post New license plate evokes creative use of Nebraska’s natural resources appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

