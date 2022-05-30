How Roman Abramovich Has Left Chelsea in Best Possible Position for Todd Boehly

When Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea Football Club back in 2003, he would never have thought that the club would later be taken over nearly 20 years later in a sale worth £4.25 billion.

The Russian billionaire has undoubtedly pumped passion and energy into the west London side since taking over early into the 21st century.

It is with nothing but love that he is set to pass the club onto the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium.

IMAHO / PA Images

While Abramovich took over a good club and turned it into a powerhouse of an enterprise, Boehly, Clearlake and co now have the luxury of freedom to take the club in whatever direction he chooses.

Having been present at a number of Chelsea's final few games of the season, Boehly finally managed to watch the his first win at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the Premier League season against Watford .

One of the advantages of having watched a number of Chelsea losses and draws is that he is now in prime position to make changes over the summer months.

IMAGO / PA Images

The American businessman is well aware that a number of Blues' defenders are leaving the club in the summer, including Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and potentially Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

As a result, the Blues are targeting the likes of Jules Kounde and potentially a defensive midfielder in the form of Declan Rice .

Both deals would require significant funds and manager Thomas Tuchel will be keen to make the most of the takeover's honeymoon phase to secure some new signings.

Recent reports have also suggested that Boehly is set to devise a new recruitment strategy for Chelsea this summer, which will include 'relying' on the talents of club director Marina Granovskaia.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Tuchel will be given a transfer budget of around £200 million to play with over summer and the window's focus will be centred on defensive reinforcements.

Since Abramovich's takeover back in 2003, the Blues have lifted 18 trophies including all six major trophies possible. Before his takeover, the west London side had won just six major trophies.

Now, with added funding and a worldwide recognised position as one of the best teams in the world, Boehly has the luxury of being able to push Chelsea further into the elite bracket in world football.

His goals will be to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, as well as to continue fighting at the highest level on the European stage.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manager Thomas Tuchel will also have the personal goals of lifting a domestic cup trophy after having lost three Wembley finals in the past 12 months.

While Abramovich's farewell was certainly an emotional one, Chelsea fans have plenty to look forward to in the next chapter of their saga.

Should the clever decision making continue, Chelsea's trophy cabinet will undoubtedly be full in years to come.

