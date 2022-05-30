ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bridge Detroit: Why a part of Rouge Park were recently set on fire

By Laura Herberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grassy field in Rouge Park – Detroit’s largest park – was recently on fire. But it wasn’t an accident, it was on purpose. “It was set on fire as a prescribed burn or it can also be called a controlled burn,” says reporter Jena Brooker, who covered the burn for...

The Detroit Free Press

Oak Park jeweler with celebrity client list shot dead after leaving store

The owner of an Oak Park jewelry store was shot dead inside his car Wednesday afternoon shortly after leaving his store on Greenfield Road. The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. when Daniel Hutchinson, 47, was shot multiple times, according to police. Hutchinson, police said, had an extensive list of celebrity clients and sold the Cartier sunglasses, known as "Buffs," that were gifted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. ...
OAK PARK, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.
DETROIT, MI
Ford ramps up electric vehicle production with $3.7 billion investment in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri

Ford Motor Company is investing $2 billion in electric vehicles in Michigan as part of a massive $3.7 billion expansion of EV production across Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. In all, Ford says 6,200 union jobs will be created. In addition 3,000 workers will go from temporary to full time with benefits and raises.  In Michigan, the plan will add 2,000 jobs at three assembly plants, and another 1,200 at other facilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Nationwide Report

12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that a 12-year-old girl died of injuries she suffered after an auto-pedestrian collision in Detroit. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Riverbank Drive. According to the investigation reports, a driver was on Riverbank Drive [...]
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Evening Report, June 1, 2022: Juneteenth declared a statewide court holiday

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court has declared Juneteenth a statewide court holiday. The majority of justices voted in favor of the measure but two Republican justices opposed creating the holiday, saying taxpayers will be shortchanged. Juneteenth commemorates June 19th, 1865 when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas months after Confederate soldiers surrendered, ending the Civil War. The event took place more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved Black people in southern states. Juneteenth will be the 13th paid holiday when Michigan courts are closed. This year it will be observed on Monday, June 20.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab

Updated, 11:45 a.m., 5/21/22 They met under a huge peach tree nestled on a grassy double lot during a sweltering 90-degree evening in Detroit — not the breezy porch of the Mackinac Island Grand Hotel.  It was an annual “Blacinaw Island” meeting in the city’s North End community. The Monday gathering included Detroit activists who […] The post ‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Detroit Military Veteran Vanished While Riding His Bike Home

Randolph Duane Lovette is a military veteran, father of three, and a student at Western Michigan University. 35-year-old Randolph, nicknamed Randy, lived on Rutland Street, close to Grand River Avenue, near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Michigan. On May 20, 2010, Randolph was seen riding his bike in Redford, Michigan between the hours of 10 pm and 11 pm. He was on his way to his home on the west side of Detroit. Randolph never made it home. He has never been seen or heard from again.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
TOLEDO, OH

