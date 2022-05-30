ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Grafton Memorial Day Parade delayed for threat

By Sam Kirk, Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Memorial Day is a huge deal in Grafton, and this year is the first time that the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade was held in its full glory since COVID.

But this year’s 155th annual parade was delayed due to a social media threat, according to the Grafton Police Department. According to police, the threat was against the town of Grafton in general and not the parade specifically, but Chief of Police Robert Beltner decided to delay the parade just in case.

Westover Police searching for person involved in thefts

A quick investigation involving the Grafton Police, West Virginia State Police, Clarksburg Police and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determined that there was no threat and that the person involved was not in the area.

The parade, which was scheduled to start at 10 a.m., continued as usual after about a 20-minute delay. Police along the parade route did take additional measures to make sure everyone in attendance was safe, according to Grafton Police.

Despite the threat, thousands of people came out to watch the parade, including bands, recent Grafton High School grads, the WVU Mountaineer Mary Roush and more.

What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

Parade organizers said they couldn’t make this happen without the leadership of parade officials and their volunteered time.

“We have a great committee that we work with, lots of hard work, 100% volunteer. You know, we meet year-round to make sure that, come Memorial Day, we’re doing right by those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Chad Royce, co-chairman for the Grafton Memorial Day Parade.

Monday marked the 155th Memorial Day Parade in Grafton, with the parade originally dating back to near the Civil War era.

