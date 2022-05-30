Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was sent to the hospital after his wife first shot him and then fatally turned the gun on herself on Monday afternoon. Roane County deputies were called to a home on Jones Road in Rockwood at approximately 3 pm and when they arrived, were informed that 58-year-old Robert Chandler had been shot at least one time in the abdomen and that someone had taken him to Roane Medical Center in a private vehicle.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO