Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in West Knox County (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday evening, one person suffered injuries following a crash in West Knox County. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Nubbin Ridge Road at Ferncliff Way [...]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four people were hurt after a single-vehicle wreck in the 7700 block of E. Emory Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m., KCSO said.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell woman driving without headlights on had used heroin when she crashed into two vehicles on East Emory Road Sunday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT. Sharon Osborne, 51, said she used heroin five hours before leaving to go to a friend’s house,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people are in critical condition after a crash along East Emory Road early Wednesday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Crews responded to the scene on East Emory Road near Clapps Chapel Road just before 3 a.m. Wednesday and after working the crash, first responders took four people – all critical, according to Rural Metro, to the trauma center. One of them had to be flown via Lifestar.
LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has reported that $27,000 is missing from an evidence room at the Livingston Police Department. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has found numerous issues within the Livingston Police Department.
After a scary moment for a rising high school senior, Hayley Delp is now hoping to get a message out about the dangers of Peery's Mill dam. Doctors said what she experienced over Memorial Day weekend is medically referred to as a nonfatal drowning.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jason Hopkins with Need-a-Diver, spent his Memorial Day searching the bottom of Norris Lake for a special artifact, a bracelet belonging to a Knoxville Police Department officer given to him after his brother, a six-tour veteran of the U.S. Army, passed away in 2019. Hopkins captured...
The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was sent to the hospital after his wife first shot him and then fatally turned the gun on herself on Monday afternoon. Roane County deputies were called to a home on Jones Road in Rockwood at approximately 3 pm and when they arrived, were informed that 58-year-old Robert Chandler had been shot at least one time in the abdomen and that someone had taken him to Roane Medical Center in a private vehicle.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The woman killed in a crash on South Holston Lake Monday has been identified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Samantha Jo Hess, 23, of Kingsport, was killed in a crash involving a deck boat and a jet ski on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.
Former VFL, Blue Angel, once took Tom Cruise into the air to prepare for Top Gun. If you’re up on your Vols history you might recognize the name Curt Watson, but did you know that he once helped Tom Cruise prepare for his role in the original Top Gun?
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws in Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the office. Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies reportedly responded to the 100 block of Dogwood Trail in Maynardville on...
LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – I-24 has been snarled since after noon by a chicken truck wreck near Lookout Valley. Chattanooga firefighters report the 18 wheeler clipped a guardrail and flipped in the median. Witnesses called first responders and tried to get the driver out of his cab. But...
