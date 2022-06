The $688.7 million budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 presented by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba adds nearly 70 city employees. Former City Manager David Parrish, who resigned July 1, 2021, received nothing but praise from the Greensboro City Council on his management of the city. Since Parrish resigned, the city has grown by about 1 percent. Yet Parrish was able to manage the city with 70 fewer employees than Jaiyeoba maintains he needs to manage essentially the same city.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO