‘Honor, duty, country,’ Redmond American Legion remembers fallen American patriots in memorial ceremonies

By Bola Gbadebo
 3 days ago
A day to reflect on the fallen US military service members

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Memorial Day honors the sacrifices of the men and women that have laid down their lives for this country.

“There are three words that are really close to a veteran's heart, and that is duty, honor, and country," Veteran Foreign Affairs and American Legion Honor Guard Captain Don DeLand said Monday.

In an expression of gratitude for America's fallen military service members, the Redmond American Legion Post 44 held two Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, one that began at 9 a.m. at the Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery and another at the Redmond Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. to recognize that the honor, duty, and pride for our nation has come at the great cost of many lives.

The ceremonies included wreaths, Honor Guard rifles and Taps, and speeches by Commander of American Legion Post 44 Larry Roshak, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4108 John Wrinkle, and Redmond Mayor George Endicott.

Around 150 people showed up to the memorial ceremony at the Redmond cemetery.

More than 250 burial flags were placed on poles by the Redmond High School Junior R.O.T.C and nearly 1,000 smaller flags were placed on veteran's graves.

The honor guard also flagged all veterans grave sites at the Terrebonne Pioneer, Powell Butte, Gray Butte, and Tumalo Pioneer cemeteries.

Don DeLand, the Honor Guard Captain and US Navy Vietnam veteran, said he moved to Central Oregon after he retired, and got involved in Veterans of Foreign Wars , The American Legion , and became the Vice President of Honor Flight of Central Oregon , all in efforts to help other veterans.

On September 21st-24th, Honor Flight of Central Oregon will fly Central Oregon veterans to Washington DC for free to visit the monuments and memorials built in their honor. The volunteer non-profit takes around 30 veterans every September. Following the trip, a "Welcome Home" celebration at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds will take place on September 24th at 3:30 p.m. for Central Oregon residents.

On December 17th, National Wreaths Across America Day, the Honor Guard will lay wreaths, on every veteran's grave across the country.

"The reason that we serve is, so we hope, that our children and grandchildren don’t have to serve in the future," DeLand said.

He encourages people to thank veterans for their service- an acknowledgment of sacrifices made.

