Hollywood Minute: Acting, filming, and flying in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO