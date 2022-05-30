ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hollywood Minute: Acting, filming, and flying in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCJlt_0fuxRaLu00

'Top Gun: Maverick' actor Jay Ellis on filming while flying, and a class warfare satire wins the top prize at Cannes. David Daniel reports.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
Distractify

Tytyana Miller, Master P's Daughter, Leaves Behind Multiple Siblings

Rap mogul Master P has notably shined a light on southern hip-hop artists. In fact, the star is responsible for introducing hip-hop fans to the likes of Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X, and plenty more names via his label, No Limit Records. Master P is also the main reason why his son, rapper and reality star Romeo Miller, has risen to fame over the years.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Man Spends Over $15,000 to Transform Into Dog

A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Collie suit from a company called Zeppet,...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ellis
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
264
Followers
529
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy