Texas State

How destructive AR-15 style rifles can be

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, 26 were murdered with an AR-15 in...

Baltimore Baby Girl
3d ago

24% of murders are done with handguns vs 3% with so called Assault Rifles. Yet Democrats refuse to institute stiff incarceration penalties for illegally owning a handgun or using one in a crime. That will get more predators off the streets.

Craptastic-NA
3d ago

A rifle is a rifle. There are plenty of higher ‘firepower’ rifles out there than the pesky AR-15. Yet there is a REASON why the AR-15 is the most popular civilian long gun out there, and is owned by MILLIONS of Americans.

The power behind AR-15 style rifles

Cynthia Bir shows Scott Pelley the difference between bullets shot from an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun using specially-formulated gelatin targets that were designed to represent soft tissue in the human body. https://cbsn.ws/3wRb1sZ.
Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
Texas gunman Salvador Ramos was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people, say friends

The teenage gunman in the Texas school shooting was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people in the years leading up to the deadly attack, friends and family said.Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before being shot dead by police.Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – recently as well as in the past. Ramos bought the weapons he used in the...
Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
White boy cracks whip against Black family’s front door in Texas

Ring camera footage shows a nine-year-old white boy cracking a whip and banging on the door of a Black family’s house in Forney, Texas.Carissa Nash, who originally posted the video on her TikTok account, can be heard telling the boy to get off her porch as she opens the door.Ms Nash said she and her husband went to the boy’s house to address his behaviour.The boy’s father, Bryan Thomas Brunson, was arrested after his gun was allegedly discharged by accident during a verbal altercation with the Nash family.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Video showing how to block classroom door with elementary school chair goes viral in wake of Uvalde shooting

A video that shows people how to block a classroom door during an active shooting has gone viral on Twitter in the wake of the Uvalde massacre, furthering debate on gun violence in America.Twitter user Robb Beaux shared the video, which shows an unnamed man in a safety vest demonstrating “a trick”. The man wedged one of the chair’s legs between the handle and the doorknob to block the door during an emergency situation. He then tilted the chair towards the wall to secure it.“It is solid. It is not going anywhere, and that took me what? Two seconds,”...
Uvalde mass shooter was confronted by law enforcement before entering elementary school

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde on Tuesday was confronted by a law enforcement officer before he entered the elementary school that became the site of his massacre, authorities said Wednesday. But many questions remained about the circumstances that led up to his attack, after state leaders and law enforcement […] The post Uvalde mass shooter was confronted by law enforcement before entering elementary school appeared first on Daily Montanan.
7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday. Sunday’s shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of...
