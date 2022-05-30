ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Not Awful': Ranking NFL 'Triplets' Carson Wentz & Co. of Washington Commanders

By Mike Fisher
Commander Country
 3 days ago

Indeed, Washington is mentioned. As a "not awful'' No. 22 (from CBS writers and editors) in the ranking.

"The Triplets''?

It's not "The Hogs.'' It's not "The Fun Bunch.''

But in today's all-offense/all-the-time NFL, it is certainly a nickname that registers as a ... "thing.''

Every team has got to have its "triplets,'' or at least, that's how the media perceives it.

And therefore along comes the "Ranking the NFL Triplets,'' a fun parlor game if nothing more (that's Part 2 ... the Washington Commanders mention is here).

And, if you are a Commanders fan, you hope - both in terms of your team getting respect and in terms of your team having top-notch talent at the skill positions - that D.C.'s guys get a mention here.

And indeed, Washington is mentioned. As a "not awful'' No. 22 (from CBS writers and editors) in the CBS ranking. And the author writes:

"I cannot explain why a Carson Wentz-led group ranks this highly. McLaurin is a superstar and needs a real quarterback before we end up wasting the majority of his career. Gibson has been misused during his two NFL seasons, pigeonholed as an early-down grinder despite being a hybrid wide receiver/running back in college. The coaching staff has hyped him as the next coming of McCaffrey in consecutive offseasons, but refuses to give him passing-down work. It doesn't make much sense, but they also added another running back in the draft this year, after Gibson was again plagued by toe and foot injuries last year.''

Our response? The Wentz question is fair. So is the Gibson pondering (and, we suppose, the disrespect) . And so is the McLaurin eval (along with the new contract concerns ). All together? "Not awful'' - pending the new guy Wentz proving his critics wrong - will have to suffice.

