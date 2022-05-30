ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Museum of Natural History offering free admission to active military and families this summer

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus announces it will join museums nationwide in participating in the thirteenth summer of Blue Star Museums, a...

Harold Addison Jr.

Harold McKenzie Addison Jr., 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 27, 2022, at The Gables Assisted Living Center of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Symbii Hospice. No local services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Association alz.org, or St. Judes Children Hospital, stjude.org.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho announces new CEO

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho announced Thursday its new CEO – Pocatello’s Shantay Bloxham. Bloxham, who has more than a decade of experience in leadership at Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, will officially start on June 6. She replaces Kevin Bailey, who resigned in June 2021 to become CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Idaho communities receive thousands in funding to address brownfields for redevelopment

It’s not easy being brown, but three Idaho communities have been awarded federal grants this year to make it easier. The Region IV Development Association (RIVDA), Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SECOG) and the city of Pocatello have each received grants from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the assessment or cleanup of brownfields to make ...
Gary William Smith

Gary William Smith, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital from complications following surgery. He was born on July 16, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York to William and Elsie Smith. He married Michele Gobin in 1974 on Long Island, New York. They were getting ready to celebrate 48 years of marriage. Gary graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, with a degree in engineering. He attended Long Island University/Tulane and graduated with an MBA. Gary’s job opportunities took him and his family to five different states where they finally settled down in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gary worked for INL for 18 years.
Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone National Park

The calendar had not even flipped over to June before a visitor to Yellowstone National Park (YNP) was injured by getting too close to a bison this past Memorial Day weekend. According to a release from the Communications Office of Yellowstone National Park, a 25-year old female from Grove City, Ohio, “approached a bison to within ten feet” on the morning of My 30, 2022.
Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
Michael “Mike” Gene Barnes

Michael Gene “Mike” Barnes, 58, of Hamer, passed away May 26, 2022, at his home. Mike was born January 3, 1964, in Anaheim, California, and adopted by Gene Edwin Barnes and Kathryn Baliff Berrett Barnes. He grew up in Lewisville and attended schools in Lewisville, Menan, and Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School.
Biz Buzz: Rigby couple opens mobile pizza restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Ever since Parker Cook got a portable high heat pizza oven, making pizza has been an enjoyable pastime for him and his family. After six years, opening a pizza restaurant just seemed like a natural fit. Cook and his wife, Camille, are the owners of Basil...
Junie Born

Junie Born, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 28, 2022. She was under the care of One Source Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
James Lovell

James Rendon Lovell, 73, of Ririe, passed away May 27, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. James was born March 11, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rendon David Lovell and Maralyn Hill Lovell. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Ricks College and Utah State.
