Deadly collision involving a pickup truck and two bicyclists

By Bivian Contreras
 3 days ago
On March 30, 2022, the Tucson Police Department responded to a serious injury collision involving a pick truck and two bicyclist.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South 2nd Avenue.

Both bicyclists, male and female, were immediately taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, a green 1997 Dodge Ram truck was traveling southbound on 2nd Avenue trying to make a right turn into Ajo Way while the two bicyclists crossed in a marked crosswalk on a pedestrian signal illuminated.

The driver stopped, was not impaired, and cooperated with the investigation.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk by the Dodge is the major contributing factor of the collision.

The driver was arrested and field released on the charge of Causing Serious Physical Injury or Death by a Moving Violation.

On May 29, 2022, TPD was notified of the female bicyclist death due to her serious injuries.

She has been identified as 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge. Next of kin has been notified.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 7

Roberto
3d ago

Tucson is a death trap, with illegals and their various crimes against humanity, drug dealers, drug and human smugglers, shootings, thus murders, motorcycle collisions, bicycle collisions, drunk and driving, red light runners, the list goes on. But don’t blame the Mayor she’s far too busy preparing for her newest arrival of illegals from Mexico. Got to make sure that they feel right at home in their New Sanctuary City. Nothing like hiding in plain sight.

Reply(3)
3
