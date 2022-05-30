ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get a Cocoon by Sealy mattress for $500 off at this Memorial Day mattress sale—ends tonight

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjnYN_0fuxPO1i00
Shop the Cocoon by Sealy Memorial Day sale for huge savings on top-rated mattresses. Reviewed/Cocoon by Sealy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Picking out a mattress can be tough—partly because a new mattress can be pretty expensive. Well, we found one of the best Memorial Day mattress sales on one of the best mattresses you can buy , according to our sleep experts. We love the Chill Memory Foam Mattress from Cocoon by Sealy mattress and you can pick it up with an impressive price cut, today only.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Through tonight, May 30 , Cocoon by Sealy's Memorial Day mattress sale has 35% off its line of Chill mattresses, along with free pillows and sheets. You can get the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress in a queen size for $799 (Save $440) and load up on $199 worth of pillows and sheets for free. Save $540 if you upgrade to the King or California King size mattress.

Memorial Day sales: Shop the 90+ best sales at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Memorial Day shopping: What stores are open today? Store hours for Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, more

Our sleep expert deemed this mattress " perfect for back sleepers ," noting that it was a great medium-firm mattress. Specifically, our tester liked how the top layer provided flexible support while the firm layer prevented her from becoming uncomfortable. Our tester also vouched for the "chill" factor, with our labs showing that it retained little heat throughout testing, making it great for those who tend to run hot at night.

If you're a back sleeper on the hunt for your next great mattress, the Cocoon Chill mattress may be a great choice—especially when it comes in under $800. Act fast before this Memorial Day deal ends.

Get the Cocoon by Sealy Queen Chill Memory Foam mattress for $799 (Save $440) .

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get a Cocoon by Sealy mattress for $500 off at this Memorial Day mattress sale—ends tonight

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Beloved Boho Rug On Sale For Memorial Day & Expected Us Not To Notice—Shop It For 67% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t be the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Cocoon#Memory Foam#Mattress Firm#Clothing Shop#The Home Depot#Specif
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

The clothes that could get you BANNED from flying

MAKE sure you wear something appropriate for your next flight - or you could be kicked off the plane. A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent. They said: “Don’t wear shirts...
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

489K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy