Warehouse Food Hall to host job fair

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 3 days ago

The Warehouse Food Hall , a food hall slated to open July 12, is hosting a job fair on June 2 on the top floor of the Owyhee building, located at 370 S. 8th St. in downtown Boise. The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. according to a press release.

According to the release, multiple jobs in various positions are available for applicants to choose from including bartenders, counter staff, kitchen staff, bussers, food & beverage prep staff, cleaning staff and supervisors. On-site interviews and on-the-spot job opportunities will be available. Applicants should bring their resumes to the fair.

The food hall is set up to host a collection of local vendors. Warehouse currently has a line up of 12 businesses, but the building can host over 20. According to the press release, the food hall will be the first brick and mortar location for many of the businesses.

Participating vendors at the job fair include:

• Anzalone Pizza

• Bao Boi

• Caffe D’arte

• CAMP Cocktail Bar

• Freshie’s Lobster Co.

• Gaston’s Bakery

• Neighbor Tim’s BBQ

• Rush Bowls

• The Loading Dock

• Totally Toasted

• Waffle Love

• Wok N’ Roll

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
