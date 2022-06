As the country braces for the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade, there is a push in Austin, Texas, to decriminalize abortions. As things stand, the procedure can be performed in Texas legally up to six weeks into a pregnancy. But if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Texas is expected to have some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, which include a felony charge.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO