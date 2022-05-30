Person shot while driving on I-5, found in parked vehicle in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 5 in North Portland early Monday morning, authorities said.
Portland police responded to a reported shooting near SW 2nd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. There, officers reportedly found a vehicle pulled over with a person in the back seat suffering from a gunshot wound.Clackamas County: 90% ballots counted
The victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, according to PPB.
No arrests have yet been made, and police said the gunfire came from an unknown vehicle.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 14