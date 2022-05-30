ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Person shot while driving on I-5, found in parked vehicle in SW Portland

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0aUr_0fuxNWLM00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 5 in North Portland early Monday morning, authorities said.

Portland police responded to a reported shooting near SW 2nd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. There, officers reportedly found a vehicle pulled over with a person in the back seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

Clackamas County: 90% ballots counted

The victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, according to PPB.

No arrests have yet been made, and police said the gunfire came from an unknown vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 14

Starbucks Mom
3d ago

only ones who suffer from more gun laws are law abiding citizens. Criminals don't care about laws, that's why they are Criminals! We already do background checks, dinner prints, and a ton of paperwork Amma get to pay dearly for this right. The Criminals don't do any of this.

Reply(5)
22
Rev Robert
3d ago

Can't even drive on the freeway going threw Portland without getting shot.

Reply(2)
10
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Shooting#I 5#Driving#Violent Crime#Ppb
KTVZ News Channel 21

CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond

A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon. The post CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
The Oregonian

Driver killed in NE Portland crash, police say

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into a power...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man killed in 3-car collision in Vancouver, police say

A man was killed last Saturday night in a three-vehicle collision in West Vancouver, police said. Officers responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. to a crash on Northwest Lower River Road, and found a Kia Soul, an Acura TL and a Ford F-150 towing a trailer scattered along the embankment. The Acura TL was found down the hill with the roof sheared off, and the driver was found dead.
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

NW Portland businesses hire armed security

Business owners say police cannot prevent vandalism, break-ins, theft, threats and assaults.Businesses on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland say vandalism, break-ins, theft and even armed attacks are forcing them to hire armed security. Business owners say the vandalism started during the pandemic and during the riots in 2020, but never really stopped. Emily Ballis, who manages Arc'Teryx in the area, says those issues ramped up in April of 2022. Ballis explained that Arc'Teryx is about to replace a graffitied window and noted that theft has also been a problem. They've had to replace a lock four times because people keep...
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Portland Had 10 Shootings In 24 Hours￼

The tree day Memorial Day weekend started off with bangs in Portland. The Portland police sent out information about the massive amount of shootings. They responded to 10 shootings in the city within a 24-hour period, resulting in 10 people being hit by gunfire. Of the ten, there was one homicide, as well as two unintended victims hit by gunfire. The police website has a crime map so that residents can check in on crime in their area with Alert Nest.
KXL

Crash Kills Woman on Highway 30

A retired Portland Police Officer and Marine Corps Veteran tries to rescue a woman in a serious accident on Highway 30 between 405 and N.W. St. Helens Road. Friday afternoon, Steve Harmon and his wife are driving to a barbecue, when they saw a three car crash. A woman, was pinned in one of the cars, and Harmon instinctively rushed to try to help her, his police and marine training, kicking in. He helped the victim breathe, until emergency rescuers got there and rescued her from the car. They took the woman to a hospital. Unfortunately she died there. The city of Portland counts three people who’ve died in wrecks in that same area, and seven who’ve suffered serious injuries, since 2010. There have been 27 fatal crashes so far in Portland this year, on top of last year’s 63 traffic wreck fatalities, which was the worst number in three decades.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Clackamas County couple arrested, accused of trafficking fentanyl in Central Oregon

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A couple from Clackamas County were arrested this week following a drug investigation in the Central Oregon area. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team said agents identified Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, 42, both from Gladstone, as fentanyl traffickers. An investigation alleges the Stavrakis’ imported fentanyl pills from the Clackamas County area into Central Oregon where they distributed it.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Rogue 'Gresham Lumberjack' terrorizes trees

Suspect has cut down hundreds of trees along Springwater Corridor Trail since August 2021Someone won't stop chopping down trees in Gresham natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public's vigilance in catching the vandal. Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees down on the Springwater Trail, particularly around the Seventh Street Bridge just west of Regner Road. To date nearly 100 trees that are at least 16 inches in diameter have been chopped, as well as hundreds of smaller trees. The perpetrator appears to use a handsaw, and even more...
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy