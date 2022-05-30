ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

United Way of Madison County prepares for summer, fall fundraisers

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way of Madison County focuses on providing...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Wellstone planning to open new mental health facility this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new mental health facility is coming to North Alabama this summer. WellStone is building a Crisis Diversion Center next to its office on South Memorial Parkway. Currently, Wellstone has 12 different facilities across Madison and Cullman Counties, according to Jeremy Blair, the CEO of WellStone....
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Alligator Spotted in Neighborhood Lake

One woman in Madison got more than she bargained for on her daily morning walk on Wednesday. Video captured along the sidewalk shows a rather long alligator casually out for his morning stroll, too.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Madison County intersection closing for five months

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An intersection in Madison County closed on Tuesday for the construction of a single-lane roundabout. The intersection is at Jordan Road, Homer Nance Road and Tanglefoot Drive. The closure is expected to last five months. The map below shows possible detour routes:
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, AL
Education
Madison County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Education
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Society
hooversun.com

Shelby Humane achieves 'no-kill shelter' status

Shelby Humane, a nonprofit founded in 1977 with the mission of rescuing and rehoming the neglected and homeless pets of Shelby County, recently received a "no-kill shelter" status after achieving a 97% live release rate for 2021. The shelter found forever homes for 2,024 animals, increased its housing space by...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Summer feeding programs available in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — School is out in most of central Alabama and many families are in need of extra food for their grade-school children. WVTM 13 has compiled a list of summer feeding programs in our area. Scroll down to find what's available near you. ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS. No...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cullmantribune.com

The Saint’s Motorcycle Club 6th Annual Miracle League Ride fundraiser hits the road June 11

CULLMAN, Ala. – The idea for the Miracle League Ride started when Brandi Story Evans, Friends of the Miracle League member, met and married a member of the Saints MC. She said she became familiar with the biker world and their willingness to always help those in need, saying, “I myself am a parent of a special needs child. Jacob, now 30 years old, is an honorary member of the Saints MC, has Down Syndrome and has played with Cullman’s Miracle League since it started 15 years ago.”
Bham Now

Cure your blues with these 9 u-pick blueberry farms near Birmingham

In no particular order, we’ve gathered some U-pick blueberry farms near Birmingham. Keep reading to add these farms to your bucket list. The blueberries at K & D Farms are free of pesticides, so you’ll feel amazing about the berries you’re eating. They provide a gallon bucket with plastic lining that you can take out so the bucket can be used by the next customer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraisers#Charity#United Way Of
wbrc.com

One Pinson mom making a difference during formula shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Pinson mom is stepping up in a big way during the formula shortage. Kayln O’Neal just had her third child back in February, but since then she’s provided for way more than just her three kids. She isn’t a stranger to breastfeeding. She...
PINSON, AL
hooversun.com

America's First, ABC 33/40 hold food drive in June

America’s First Federal Credit Union, ABC 33/40, Sinclair Cares and Feeding America throughout the month of June are holding a Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive. The organizations are asking people to bring in nonperishable food items and money donations to any of AmFirst’s 21 locations between June 1 and June 27, including the ones at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and #2 Inverness Center Parkway. All donations will go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
The Cullman Tribune

Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

North Alabama county selling trailers used as COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Anyone interested in purchasing a trailer has an opportunity to buy one that carries a piece of the story of Alabama’s battle against COVID-19. The Lauderdale County Commission is selling two trailers that had been used as mobile vaccine clinics. Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said they are starting the bid for the trailers at $87,000 each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy