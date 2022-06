But Tyson, 55 - who made his comeback against Roy Jones Jr in 2020 - has also had his say on how he'd fare against some of the current best in the heavyweight division. From British stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, to the Bronze Bomber, Deontay Wilder, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has revealed how each fight would go.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO