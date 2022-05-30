ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

What is causing travel chaos at some UK airports and what are your rights?

By Joanna Partridge and Hilary Osborne
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWwui_0fuxMx5U00
Passengers sleeping at Stanstead airport overnight due to flight cancellations and excessive delays during the half term weekend.

Holidaymakers have seized the opportunity of school half-term holidays and the Queen’s platinum jubilee bank holidays to take long-awaited trips abroad, but many have met with long queues at airports and cancelled flights. So what is going on, and what can those who’ve had their plans disrupted do?

Why are airports so busy?

The half-term holidays are traditionally the launchpad for the summer tourist season. However, this year many passengers are heading abroad for the first time in two years due to the Covid pandemic. This week marks the first school holidays in England and Wales since the lifting of all UK Covid travel restrictions and the easing of coronavirus test requirements for many EU countries. Many consumers saved money when they were unable to holiday during lockdown, resulting in pent-up demand for foreign trips.

The great getaway has also led to congestion on the roads. Large queues built up over the weekend at the port of Dover for travellers waiting to cross the Channel. The port has warned passengers this will be a “very busy week”.

Why are some airports struggling to cope?

Airports say many passengers are using vouchers or credit notes from trips cancelled during Covid, fuelling demand.

Many of the recent problems can be traced to staff shortages, amid a lack of available workers and record job vacancies across the British economy.

The surge comes as the aviation industry is still ramping up staff levels, after many workers were made redundant or changed jobs during the pandemic.

Thousands of passengers at Manchester airport missed flights earlier in the spring after waiting hours to pass through security. At the weekend there were delays at check-in and baggage reclaim. The airport operator said more than 500 people were going through background checks and security training, but only 200 are due to join this month.

Heathrow airport is hiring 1,000 staff, although believes the current travel boom might be a summer bubble. Demand for flights could fade this autumn as the cost of living crisis and rising energy prices squeeze consumer spending. The industry fears a winter downturn could cause problems for airlines in the traditionally quieter period of the year.

Which airlines have been most affected?

Airlines including British Airways and easyJet announced a string of flight cancellations shortly before Easter, as rising coronavirus cases led to high levels of staff absences.

In recent days, easyJet has cancelled more than 200 flights to and from Gatwick between 28 May and 6 June. Tui also made several last-minute cancellations over the weekend from airports including Gatwick, Birmingham and Bristol, as a result of “operational and supply chain issues”.

My flight’s been cancelled – what are my rights?

The good news is that you are still protected against many things that might go wrong. If your flight is cancelled you have the right to choose between being refunded or rerouted – this could be a new flight with the same airline or a different carrier. The airline is supposed to give you the chance to get to your destination on the same day.

For cancellations within 14 days of travel, you can claim compensation. How much depends on the type of flight, if you choose to take a refund and not travel, or on how much later your new departure and arrival are than your original plan.

For example, if you are rerouted by your original airline and the replacement flight arrives more than two hours later than you had booked, you are entitled to £220 compensation a passenger for flights of up to 1,500km.

If an airline cancels at the last minute and you are forced to buy a new flight with a rival carrier, you can claim the cost of the replacement ticket. If your original flight was more expensive, however, you’d be better off requesting a full refund.

Be aware that airlines often refuse these requests, but you are entitled to the money.

My flight is delayed – what will I get?

The length of the delay and distance of your flight are key. For delays under two hours, you are not entitled to anything. After that, for a short-haul flight under 1,500km you get food and drink (probably in the form of vouchers to use at the airport) and phone calls paid for. You are also entitled to accommodation and transport.

The delay needs to be longer before this kicks in on a lengthier flight: three hours between 1,500km and 3,500km, and four hours beyond that. Compensation applies after three hours, and starts at £220. If the delay goes beyond five hours you can get a full refund if you do not travel, or might be due compensation even if you do get the later flight, depending on the reason for delay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Birmingham Airport#Economy#Traveler#Uk#Holidaymakers#Eu#Channel#British
Daily Mail

Father, 57, who flew to Croatia for romantic break with his wife is held in airport cell for entire FIVE DAYS after accidentally boarding Ryanair flight using his step-daughter's passport

An unlucky father was detained in Croatia - after accidentally using his stepdaughter's passport to board his flight. David Chadwick, 57, boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Croatia for a romantic five-day break with his wife Alison, 46, but was stopped by border guards when landing at Zagreb Airport.
U.K.
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

10 items you are not allowed to take with you aboard a plane

Your holiday plans could hit the skids if you plan to board a plane unwittingly carrying a banned item. Security will likely pick up on goods which are not allowed and they could be confiscated, so the experts at StressFreeCarRental.com say it is worth taking extra time before packing and traveling to the airport to familiarise yourself with what you can take with you.
TRAVEL
The US Sun

The clothes that could get you BANNED from flying

MAKE sure you wear something appropriate for your next flight - or you could be kicked off the plane. A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent. They said: “Don’t wear shirts...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bride and groom face cancelled wedding after Tui axes flight

A bride-to-be may have to cancel her wedding in Cyprus and another woman says she is £6,000 out of pocket for tickets to Sunday’s Grand Prix in Monaco after Tui and easyJet cancelled their flights.Scores of holidaymakers faced travel chaos after Tui axed a “small number” of flights and easyJet announced it will scrap more than 200 over the next 10 days.Lisa Trenchard said her daughter Seren Rounds, a primary school teacher, and her fiance, electrician Adam Howells, are on the verge of postponing their wedding after their flight to Cyprus was scrapped.Ms Rounds, 27, and Mr Howells, 29, of...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

296K+
Followers
75K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy