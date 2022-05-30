ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 26 WGBA

Black Creek man narrowly survives stroke, shares his story to raise awareness

By Noelle Friel
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwRYP_0fuxMsfr00

When Black Creek resident Drew Grove suddenly began getting headaches two years ago, he initially thought nothing of it.

“It slowly got worse and worse until the headaches were so bad I couldn’t get out of bed, couldn’t go to work, I just slept the whole day," Grove said.

He initially thought the headaches were due to high blood pressure, as he had struggled with high blood pressure in the past. He says he even saw his healthcare provider who agreed that was likely the cause. But it wasn’t until his right leg started to go numb that he realized what he was experiencing was more than just a migraine. He didn’t know it at the time, but he was suffering a stroke.

“I’m 35 years old, I did not think stroke at all and it was actually my wife that said we need to bring you to the emergency room,” Grove said.

In the emergency room, Grove learned he had several blood clots in veins leading to his brain. He was rushed to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital where he underwent a procedure to break up the blood clots. Doctors were successful, but just a few hours later the blood clots redeveloped, forcing him to undergo the procedure a second and third time.

“Somewhere between 6 and 8 hours later, he started having recurrent symptoms and so he was redeveloping this blockage again,” said Dr. Alison Meyer, the medical director of the comprehensive stroke program at St. Vincent, who performed the procedure.

“Dr. Meyer told me the third time that they had to bring me in for the procedure that she didn’t know if I was coming off of her table,” Grove said.

Miraculously, Grove survived. Today, Dr. Meyer calls Grove her miracle patient. She stresses the importance of knowing the warning signs of a stroke, which can be summarized by the acronym "Be Fast":

B alance: Are they losing their balance?

E ye: Are they struggling to make and keep eye contact?

F ace: Check for facial drooping and slurred speech from facial drooping

A rms: Raise both arms. Does one arm drop down?

S peech: Are they struggling to speak?

T ime: Call 911 right away and seek help immediately.

“Every minute that the brain is deprived of oxygen, a million neurons die," Meyer said. "So the faster you get to us, the more options we have for treatment and the more brain that we can save.”

Meyer says it's crucial that people are aware of the warning signs of a stroke because the majority of the time it's a bystander that has to recognize the stroke and make the call for help.

"Many times they're completely unaware that it's happening, it takes the bystander that's seeing them to raise the awareness," Meyer said.

Today, Grove still has less mobility on his right side and a shake in his right hand. As a father of three, he’s thankful to be alive. He says he's made several changes to his lifestyle, such as changing his diet drastically. He stopped coaching youth sports because of the stress involved and he now prioritizes spending time with family.

"It gave me a whole new outlook on life because at 35 I had a stroke and that could've been done," Grove said. "That could've been it right there. So it put a new perspective on what's important in life."

Grove is now sharing his story to raise awareness that a stroke can happen to anyone, anytime. He has a word of caution for anyone who may experience any of the warning signs.

“Don’t wait. Don’t wait to see if it gets worse, don’t push the limit," Grove said. "Go in and see a doctor because if I would have waited, I wouldn’t be here anymore.”

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

First ‘Water Walk’ since pandemic calls attention to pollution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Water Walks have been around for two decades calling attention to the pollution in the great lakes. Siobhan Marks, a ‘Water Walk’ Leader said, “We’ve been doing these walks since about 2002 when Grandma Josephine Mandamin started that to draw attention to the need to stand up and protect our water.”
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Popular Eatery Celebrates A Milestone

EATON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Eddie Whipp’s Dining Hall is celebrating 100 years in business this month. The family-owned and operated Brown County business kicked off celebrations on Wednesday. Special events continue on Friday and Sunday. The business is located within the community of Poland, in the town of...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Hshs St Vincent Hospital
WBAY Green Bay

Salvation Army, Uncle Mike’s team up for Friday donut giveaway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe are once again teaming up for the annual National Donut Day event. The donut giveaway is Friday, June 3, 7-10 a.m., or until supplies last. Free donuts will be available at all Uncle Mike’s locations.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

The Girl in the Front Seat: a 40-Year-Long Mystery Solved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Pecan Street Apartment complex is like many others in Green Bay. Other than the yellow siding, it’s unremarkable, slotted among so many other residential developments that it can be hard to tell them apart. However, something happened at this one. Something horrible.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Increase in child hepatitis cases

Local veteran organizations walked through the streets of Appleton as many high school bands soundtracked the long-awaited festivities. The Casa ALBA Melanie founders are reflecting on the work they've done over the past 11 years. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two pillars of the Hispanic community in Green Bay are embarking...
wearegreenbay.com

Plamann Park Children’s Farm in Appleton

(WFRV) – Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State but there are many people that don’t have access to farms or the animal that reside here. Kristine and Taylor from Plamann Park Children’s Farm stopped by Local 5 Live along with an adorable friend with details on how you can visit and enjoy Wisconsin for all it’s worth.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

37-year-old Green Bay woman accused of injuring, bloodying 85-year-old ex-husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman could be facing over ten years in prison after an alleged incident where she beat up her 85-year-old ex-husband. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 29 around 10:30 p.m., a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the 2500 block of Hillside Heights Drive for a reported disturbance. A man was reportedly bleeding from his leg and face.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman bound over for trial in murder and dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has been bound over for trial in a murder and dismemberment case. Taylor Schabusiness appeared before a judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing. During the hearing, Green Bay Police Det. David Graf testified about arriving at the gruesome scene at a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Kiel community working to move forward with school amidst threats

Local veteran organizations walked through the streets of Appleton as many high school bands soundtracked the long-awaited festivities. The Casa ALBA Melanie founders are reflecting on the work they've done over the past 11 years. Updated: 4 hours ago. “Unfortunately, we have more questions than we have answers at this...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Man accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-41

Gulfstream looks to add another 200 workers at its campus at Appleton International Airport. Detective, witness testify at Schabusiness murder hearing. Taylor Schabusiness was bound over for trial after the brief, 5-minute hearing. Medical college graduates 100th doctor in Green Bay. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Medical College of Wisconsin opened...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WI DHS investigating 7 cases of mysterious hepatitis in kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of sudden and mysterious hepatitis cases in children continues to rise. At least 650 cases have been reported worldwide so far, according to the World Health Organization. As of Memorial Day weekend, more than 200 of those were reported in the United States.
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Dead carp in Pigeon Lake

The Pigeon Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, working with the state DNR, has uncovered the cause of the carp die-off in the watershed:. A virus first identified in ornamental koi fish in the 1990s that has now spread worldwide. The virus, which causes Koi Herpesvirus Disease (KHVD), is a distinct...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-43 in Green Bay cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the crash on I-43 for traffic heading north in the City of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane has reopened. HAPPENING NOW: Crash on I-43 NB closes...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy