ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida 5th grader accused of making school shooting threat

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fuxMp1g00

A 10-year-old Florida fifth grade student has been arrested after making a school threat, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators learned of the threats made by the boy on Saturday and arrested him, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a social media post.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” the sheriff said.

An 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday and opened fire on a fourth grade classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Marceno said that making sure “our children are safe is paramount."

According to the sheriff, investigators learned of a threatening text message sent by the boy, who attended Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, which is near Fort Myers on Florida's Gulf Coast.

“We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat,” Marceno said.

He said the school threat enforcement team was notified and began analytical research on the threat. Detectives then interviewed the boy and developed probable cause for his arrest.

The boy was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” the sheriff said.

In a YouTube video, the sheriff's office showed a deputy walking to the boy to a squad car. The Associated Press is not identifying the child because of his age.

Sheriff's officials did not say whether the boy remained in a juvenile facility or was released to his parents.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC News

Texas man makes custom caskets for Uvalde school shooting victims

A Texas man worked for days on end to customize caskets for the 19 children who were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last Tuesday. Trey Ganem, the owner of SoulShine Industries, a company that specializes in custom caskets and urns, said he...
UVALDE, TX
BBC

Texas shooting: Uvalde gunman entered door that did not lock

Texas police have said the gunman who shot 21 people dead at a school last week entered through a door that was supposed to lock, but somehow did not. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), which is investigating the shooting response, confirmed a teacher had initially propped open the door.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
bosquecountytoday.com

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mass Shooting#Grader#Robb Elementary School#Patriot Elementary School
CNN

'An honor': Trooper describes last moments with slain teacher

There are new details about the initial response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says a would-be “negotiator” frantically tried to get the gunman inside the Robb Elementary School on the phone, but he didn’t answer. And a friend of slain teacher Eva Mireles describes their final moments together. CNN’s Nick Valencia has more.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
UPI News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde following school shooting

June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde where 19 students and two adults were killed last week in a school shooting. Abbott issued the disaster declaration Tuesday to accelerate the availability of state resources to the community of Uvalde, located about 100 miles west of San Antonio. It will also suspend that regulations would "prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting" the governor's office said in a statement.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.  The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
UVALDE, TX
ABC News

ABC News

676K+
Followers
156K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy