Returning to its traditional spot, the ninth annual Boca Raton Bowl will be played the Tuesday before Christmas on Dec. 20 at FAU Stadium.

The Boca Raton Bowl, which had its 2019 and 2021 games played on the Saturday before Christmas, historically took place on the Tuesday before Christmas, including six out of its eight games.

Last year’s contest featured Western Kentucky facing off against Appalachian State, where the Hilltoppers defeated the Mountaineers 59-38.

The conference affiliations for this year’s contest include the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference and selected independents.

“We are excited to be back on our traditional date, the Tuesday before Christmas,” RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley said in a statement. “We look forward to, once again, welcoming top teams, student-athletes and fans to enjoy all that our beautiful city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County has to offer.”

With kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m., the Boca Raton Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN and carried nationally on ESPN Radio, locally on ESPN 106.3-FM.