Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Bowl moves back to Tuesday before Christmas

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Returning to its traditional spot, the ninth annual Boca Raton Bowl will be played the Tuesday before Christmas on Dec. 20 at FAU Stadium.

The Boca Raton Bowl, which had its 2019 and 2021 games played on the Saturday before Christmas, historically took place on the Tuesday before Christmas, including six out of its eight games.

Last year’s contest featured Western Kentucky facing off against Appalachian State, where the Hilltoppers defeated the Mountaineers 59-38.

The conference affiliations for this year’s contest include the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference and selected independents.

“We are excited to be back on our traditional date, the Tuesday before Christmas,” RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley said in a statement. “We look forward to, once again, welcoming top teams, student-athletes and fans to enjoy all that our beautiful city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County has to offer.”

With kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m., the Boca Raton Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN and carried nationally on ESPN Radio, locally on ESPN 106.3-FM.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new I-95 exit at Glades Road is near completion. Here’s an inside look at the progress.

South Floridians soon will see long-awaited highway improvements in Boca Raton, with traffic relief expected from I-95′s newly redesigned Glades Road exit, as well as the reopening of the Clint Moore Road bridge. On a recent cloudy day, the Florida Department of Transportation gave a behind-the-scenes look at the construction zones to demonstrate the significant progress underway. Construction ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Owner of well-known Florida restaurant dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor, according to News 6 partner WPLG.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Travel + Leisure

This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hey, fans of Vicky Bakery, there’s a chance one is opening near you

Vicky Bakery is following the dough. The Miami-based company has an ambitious plan to roll out franchise stores to the north in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The idea is to expand into Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach by early 2023. “We didn’t set out to do any of this stuff,” CEO Alejandro “Alex” Santiago tells the South Florida Sun ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

