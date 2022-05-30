ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Schumer leads chorus of New York lawmakers paying tribute to slain heroes on Memorial Day

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer led a chorus of local elected officials in paying tribute to America’s slain heroes on the Memorial Day holiday.

Although many New Yorkers consider the holiday to mark the start of summer, Schumer offered a reminder of the true solemn meaning of the day.

“America will never forget those who laid down their lives fighting for our country,” Schumer said. “On Memorial Day and every day, we honor them and their families.”

Along with Schumer, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) were among the local congressional lawmakers to mark the day with posts honoring the fallen.

Jeffries, the powerful rising Democratic star in the House, wrote: “We honor those who have served in uniform and paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and democracy.”

“On #MemorialDay , we renew our commitment to never leave behind one on the battlefield or a veteran upon their return home,” Espaillat wrote on Twitter.

Even though there are several conficting historical claims about the origins of the holiday, Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) suggested that it was first celebrated in Charleston, South Carolina by freed slaves who marked the deaths of Union soldiers dumped in a mass grave by Confederate soldiers.

“American History is Black History. We must never forget this truth, and those who gave the most for our freedoms,” Clarke wrote.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), the sole Republican in the city’s delegation, posted photos from Memorial Day events in Staten Island and south Brooklyn.

“Thank you for coming out to pay tribute to the brave and selfless Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Malliotakis wrote.

