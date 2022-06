MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — While some high school students will spend this summer doing odd jobs or hanging out with friends, Blessings Kibet, a student at W.P. Davidson High School in Mobile, AL will complete an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, NC, achieving her FAA Private Pilot’s license upon completion of the training. The program takes place from May 31 – July 28.

