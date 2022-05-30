ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day services held at Mount Hope Cemetery and Chapel

By Keith Horinek
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Memorial Day ceremonies were held at the Memorial Park Cemetery Monday morning in the Serve & Protect Garden at the northwest corner of the grounds.

Mount Hope Cemetery also held a ceremony in honor of Memorial Day in their Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St. Ren Newcomer of Newcomer Funeral Service Group was emcee for both events.

Michelle Lehew Sweeney of the Kansas Air National Guard placed the Wreath, The Capital City Chorus sang the Star Spangled Banner and the Armed Forces Medley and Jay Stevenson played Taps. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was guest speaker at both ceremonies.

