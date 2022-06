Evgeni Malkin wants to accomplish a rare feat we don’t often see now a days in sports, spend an entire career with one franchise. Whether or not the Pittsburgh Penguins are willing to compromise enough to make Malkin’s dream a reality is the hard part, which may shatter the hearts of many. Malkin, as he’s shown with his blood, sweat and tears throughout his 981-game career, leaves it all on the line for the city of Pittsburgh. He reiterated his love for the franchise throughout the early parts of his offseason, and it’s evident coming back is priority. Now everyone continues to hurry up and wait.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO