The Denomination Effect: Why You Are More Likely to Hang Onto a $100 Bill Than Five $20s

An international team of astronomers has succeeded in developing a model to solve part of the “solar problem.”. All was wrong with the Sun! A new set of data in the early 2000s brought down the chemical abundances at the surface of the Sun, contradicting the levels predicted by the standard models used by astrophysicists. Frequently challenged, these new abundances made it through multiple new analyses. As they seemed to prove correct, it was thus up to the solar models to adapt, especially since they serve as a reference for the study of stars in general. A team of astronomers from the UNIGE in collaboration with the Université de Liège, has developed a new theoretical model that solves part of the problem: considering the Sun’s rotation, which varied through time, and the magnetic fields it generates, they have been able to explain the chemical structure of the Sun. The results of this study are published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO