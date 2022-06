As if Johnny Depp didn't have enough on his plate, the 58-year-old movie star has now been hit with a huge legal bill from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).In a court document obtained by Radar Online, the organization is requesting the actor pay $86,000 in legal bills, as he was the one who requested they get involved in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.When the actor and Heard, 36, split, she received $7 million in the divorce settlement, and she vowed to donate $3.5 million of that to the ACLU, the organization that backed her in publishing her...

2 DAYS AGO