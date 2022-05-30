ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dan Ashworth set to become Newcastle’s new sporting director

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwAAR_0fuxKgOn00

Dan Ashworth is to become Newcastle ’s new sporting director after the Magpies finally got their man.

Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium identified the former Football Association technical director as a key figure in their ambitious plans for the Tyneside club as they completed their takeover at St James’ Park in October last year, but have had to remain patient in their pursuit.

Ashworth resigned from a similar role at Brighton in February with the Seagulls confirming he had done so to take up a position at another Premier League club, but insisted he would see out “an extended period of gardening leave” in line with his existing contract.

Protracted negotiations have taken place since amid reports that the south coast club wanted £5million in compensation to release him from his contractual obligations, but a deal has now been struck.

A Newcastle statement said: “Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director after an agreement was reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

“The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval.

“Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.”

The 51-year-old joined Brighton in 2018 with an impressive reputation after his spell with the FA and helped the club to establish itself in the Premier League.

His resignation was greeted with disappointment, but his former employers thanked him for his contribution as they confirmed his departure.

A Brighton statement said: “Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Brighton.

“The terms of this agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, will remain confidential between the clubs.

“We would like to thank Dan for his services and wish him well for the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgF6S_0fuxKgOn00

Ashworth’s impending arrival on Tyneside could hardly be better timed with the Magpies hoping to build upon a successful January transfer window, during which they invested more than £90million in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and loan signing Matt Targett, to fuel a climb away from the relegation zone.

Head coach Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad once again in an attempt to improve upon an 11th-place finish and has already indicated his willingness to work with a sporting director.

Howe said recently: “We have a lot of improving to do behind the scenes to get to be the club that we want to be. That’s in all areas.

“We want to build the club and, to do that, you need the right people and the right appointments to happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England will continue to ‘throw punches’ in breathless New Zealand Test, says Matty Potts

Debutant Matty Potts claimed England’s entertainers would continue to “throw punches” after 17 wickets fell on the opening day of their first Test against New Zealand.England have promised to wow the fans with an aggressive brand of cricket and were on course for a dominant start to the international summer when they dismissed the tourists for a meagre 132 at Lord’s.Potts was at the forefront of that effort, taking standout figures of 4-13 to outshine the great James Anderson and Stuart Broad, but ball continued to dominate bat to drag them back into a dog fight at stumps.From the relative...
SPORTS
The Independent

Northern Ireland beaten by Greece in Belfast as Nations League woes continue

Northern Ireland’s wait for a Nations League victory goes on after their campaign began with yet another dispiriting result as Ian Baraclough’s side were beaten 1-0 at home by Greece.Despite the best efforts of another sell-out crowd at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland were too flat for too long, only raising their game when two 34-year-olds – Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn – came off the bench to chase a result in the final half an hour.But they could find no answer to Tasos Bakasetas’ 39th-minute strike for the visitors as Gus Poyet took victory in his first competitive game in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fikayo Tomori primed for England chance after patience in Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘team talks’

Fikayo Tomori watched England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy last summer in a hotel in Milan. He had spent most of the tournament back in London, cheering his international team-mates on for the quarter-final against Ukraine with friends at the Boxpark in Shoreditch. But he returned to the city that he now calls home a few days before the European Championship final.“I remember when they scored, I just kind of had a face on and didn’t want to look too down, like we were going to lose,” he recalls. “Being there when they won, I couldn’t get out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool seek clarity over planned UEFA report into Champions League chaos

Liverpool have written to UEFA asking for clarity over how the planned report into the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final will be compiled.The European governing body announced on Tuesday a comprehensive and independent review would be established to examine the access issues that led to fans being crushed and tear-gassed outside the Stade de France last Saturday.The Premier League club, having swiftly called for a full investigation into the fiasco after the game, have given that news only a cautious welcome, feeling that the European governing body needs to give more detail.Chief executive Billy Hogan told the club’s...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

677K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy