God of War Ragnarok is one of 2022's most anticipated games, but it was noticeably missing from the latest PlayStation State of Play. Aside from some relatively small details and general updates, Sony hasn't had any notable updates on God of War Ragnarok in roughly a year. Fans have been hoping for new gameplay, plot details, and most importantly, a release date for quite some time. Sony has reassured fans that it is still slated for 2022, but the lack of news is causing some doubt. Although it's not uncommon for games to have long periods of silence as the team is heads-down on the project, many feel that the extent of this silence is growing more and more tedious.

