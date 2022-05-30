Latino Food Festival returns to Bakersfield

Latin music and food filled the lot at the Kern County Museum Saturday for the return of the 22nd Annual Latino Food Festival.

Music, entertainment, and of course the beloved menudo and pozole cookoff brought plenty of people to join the festivities. But It's also for a good cause.

Jay Tamsi, president of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says that it is while it is time for everyone to come together all the funds that are raised go back right back into the community.

The chamber's board of directors adds that despite that two-year hiatus organizers were so happy to return to thousands of people ready to show up and show their support.