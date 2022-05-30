ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

PA Man Kills 2 Women, Unborn Baby Half Hour After Police Respond To Domestic Call

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32arHS_0fuxKYHr00
Mamadou Kallie was pointing a gun at himself after a double-homicide and pursuit when police arrested him Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Photo Credit: R1 Photography/Mamadou Kallie

A 23-year-old Chester County man shot and killed two women, one of whom was pregnant, while a child was in the vehicle and then carjacked a victim, leading police on a brief pursuit, authorities said.

Coatesville police responded to a Mount Pleasant Street home and cleared the scene just thirty minutes Mamadou Kallie shot the women around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, May 29 in Valley Township, Chester County DA Deb Ryan said.

The victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car with a 22-month-old child in the back seat that had crashed on the 300 block of E. Glencrest Road around, Ryan said.

One victim, who was five months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child was uninjured.

At 10:45 p.m., West Chester police responded to reports of a carjacking on Route 162 and Telegraph Road in East Bradford, where a man said his car was taken at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as Kallie, police said.

After a police pursuit, Kallie was stopped near a Wawa in Caln Township just after 11 p.m. Kallie got out of the car holding a gun to himself, authorities said.

Police successfully negotiated a peaceful surrender and the defendant was taken into custody at 11:41 p.m.

Police recovered the firearm that Kallie was holding which contained a live round in the chamber and a live round in the magazine.

Kallie was charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, and related charges. He was held without bail due to the nature of the charges at Chester County Prison.

Chester County Detectives and Valley Township Police are investigating. DDA Erin O’Brien is the assigned prosecutor.

If you feel unsafe around someone you love, contact the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s 24/7 hotline at 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Man, Juvenile In West Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.  Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Sought In Berks County Armed Robbery

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery. With a stainless steel revolver in his hand, the man walked into a Turkey Hill store on New Holland Road in Brecknock Township on Wednesday, May 18, local police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Granddad, 54, Killed In Motorcycle Crash: PA State Police

A central Pennsylvania grandfather died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday, June 1, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Joseph W. Kunder, 54, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle southbound on State Route 501/South College Road when a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Doreen A. Tice, 47, began making a westbound turn onto King Street from the northbound lane of SR501—striking Kunder around 6:46 a.m., police say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
City
East Bradford Township, PA
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Coatesville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Coatesville, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
City
Valley Township, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Accused of Killing Woman and Her Pregnant Friend

A Coatesville man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of their child as well as the woman’s pregnant friend. Mamadou Kallie, 23, was arrested and charged in the murders of Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, 20, and Kimberly Ortiz-Zayas, 21, both of Coatesville. Kallie was also charged in the killing of Ortiz-Zayas’ unborn child.
COATESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Murder#911#Unborn Child#Violent Crime#Paoli Hospital
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged In Abduction And Crash In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday arrested a man who was found hiding inside of a trash can after he allegedly assaulted a woman, stole her rental car, and abducted her child, authorities said. Officers learned that the man had assaulted a woman and stolen her rental car from the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:05 p.m., police said. The woman’s two-month-old child was in the back seat of the car when the man drove off with it. Officers began searching for the man in the area. The police department’s helicopter assisted with the search too, according to authorities. While fleeing from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Shooting At Glen Burnie Apartment Complex, Police Say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Glen Burnie apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at The Willows, an apartment complex near the corner of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers called to the scene in response to gunfire found the unidentified victim shot multiple times inside his car, police said. Police said he died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Wednesday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Liquor Store Burglar Nabbed In South Jersey: Police

A "smash and grab" liquor store burglar was arrested within hours of the break-in, authorities said. On Tuesday, May 31, at 12:27 a.m., Evesham police responded to an activated burglar alarm at Kings Grant Liquor, 137 Merchants Way in Evesham, police said. Simultaneously, an alert witness called 9-1-1 to report...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes Into Pickup Truck In Pottstown: DA

A 22-year-old man was killed while driving in Pottstown after unknown suspects opened fire on him on Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Nahmer Baird, of Pottstown, was driving a white Nissan Sentra down the 400 block of West Street when there was an "exchange of gunfire" with a black Chrysler 300 around 8:10 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Mercer County Crash, Police Say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Mercer County, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a report of a car fire in the woods near the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf on Lower Ferry Road in Ewing found the vehicle fully engulfed just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, Ewing Police said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say. The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Two Cumberland County men arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ. (WHTM) — Two Cumberland County men, 23-year-old Deshaun Bowen and 18-year-old Rhodane Watson, have been arrested in connection with the shooting homicide of 15-year-old boy Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Bowen and Watson are both being charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The shooting occurred on May...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
283K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy