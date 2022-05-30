PA Man Kills 2 Women, Unborn Baby Half Hour After Police Respond To Domestic Call

Mamadou Kallie was pointing a gun at himself after a double-homicide and pursuit when police arrested him Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Photo Credit: R1 Photography/Mamadou Kallie

A 23-year-old Chester County man shot and killed two women, one of whom was pregnant, while a child was in the vehicle and then carjacked a victim, leading police on a brief pursuit, authorities said.

Coatesville police responded to a Mount Pleasant Street home and cleared the scene just thirty minutes Mamadou Kallie shot the women around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, May 29 in Valley Township, Chester County DA Deb Ryan said.

The victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car with a 22-month-old child in the back seat that had crashed on the 300 block of E. Glencrest Road around, Ryan said.

One victim, who was five months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child was uninjured.

At 10:45 p.m., West Chester police responded to reports of a carjacking on Route 162 and Telegraph Road in East Bradford, where a man said his car was taken at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as Kallie, police said.

After a police pursuit, Kallie was stopped near a Wawa in Caln Township just after 11 p.m. Kallie got out of the car holding a gun to himself, authorities said.

Police successfully negotiated a peaceful surrender and the defendant was taken into custody at 11:41 p.m.

Police recovered the firearm that Kallie was holding which contained a live round in the chamber and a live round in the magazine.

Kallie was charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, and related charges. He was held without bail due to the nature of the charges at Chester County Prison.

Chester County Detectives and Valley Township Police are investigating. DDA Erin O’Brien is the assigned prosecutor.

If you feel unsafe around someone you love, contact the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s 24/7 hotline at 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

