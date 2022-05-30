Has Texas Turned on Greg Abbott?
The Republican governor was met with boos and jeers when he arrived in Uvalde, a town mourning a massacre at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers...www.newsweek.com
The Republican governor was met with boos and jeers when he arrived in Uvalde, a town mourning a massacre at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers...www.newsweek.com
I'll be voting for Abbott. (wish he was more like De Santi's) but o rouke would be disastrous. God bless Texas 🙏
im sure the media would like us to believe Texas has turned on Abbot... because unfortunately statistics have shown that the majority tend to vote for who they think is favorable... Abbot still has my vote... and always will as long as he keeps looking out for Texas!
Abbott ensured the deaths of Texans from his covid response, the grid last winter to rolling back gun laws and making weapons more available to any 18 year old! Abbot is more concerned with his own career and trying to win Trump voters who hate him anyway. He is done and Texas deserves better than a governor who intentionally makes choices that lead to death of innocent people.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1074