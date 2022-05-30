ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Texas Turned on Greg Abbott?

By Khaleda Rahman
 3 days ago
The Republican governor was met with boos and jeers when he arrived in Uvalde, a town mourning a massacre at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers...

Ben Jones
3d ago

I'll be voting for Abbott. (wish he was more like De Santi's) but o rouke would be disastrous. God bless Texas 🙏

Mary Just Mary
3d ago

im sure the media would like us to believe Texas has turned on Abbot... because unfortunately statistics have shown that the majority tend to vote for who they think is favorable... Abbot still has my vote... and always will as long as he keeps looking out for Texas!

Dora Garcia
3d ago

Abbott ensured the deaths of Texans from his covid response, the grid last winter to rolling back gun laws and making weapons more available to any 18 year old! Abbot is more concerned with his own career and trying to win Trump voters who hate him anyway. He is done and Texas deserves better than a governor who intentionally makes choices that lead to death of innocent people.

Texas Observer

Greg Abbott: Bad Governor, Bad Lawyer

A former judge, the top state official’s inept response to the Uvalde shooting shows how little of his legal training he remembers. All law schools train aspiring trial lawyers and judges to gather evidence, evaluate witnesses, and test claims and theories. We also learn not to interfere in criminal investigations. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to have forgotten his legal training—and his ethics given his recent ham-handed response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde. Instead, his words and actions highlighted what appears to be a serious mental decline.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Beto O'Rourke Hosts Town Hall in Dallas, Pushes for Gun Reforms

Pushing for change while running for the top job in the state, Former congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted a town in Dallas Wednesday in the first of a series of public events following the school shooting in Uvalde. The O’Rourke campaign said 750 people were at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for immediate safety review of Texas public schools

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants an immediate safety review of all public schools in the state. His call to action comes a week and one day after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary school, and two months after Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police had active shooter training at a local high school.Robb School Memorial Fund  In a Facebook post from March 22, the Uvalde CISD police said they held the training to "prepare as best as possible" for an active shooter situation. Preparation was a key theme in Gov. Abbott's letter...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

New Poll Shows Majority of Texans in Favor of Legalized Weed

Until marijuana is actually legal in the state of Texas, we will always have these kinds of discussions. If it were truly "for the people, by the people", weed would already be legal. Majority Rules. The numbers are in, although they are just poll numbers, but the people have spoken...
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
wimberleyview.com

Isaac beats Casteel in tight race for HD 73

A close competition ended in an upset after Carrie Isaac won the runoff for the Texas House District 73 Republican nomination against former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel. In the March primaries, Casteel had managed a slim lead over Isaac, winning 45.63% of votes with 12,966 votes total. Meanwhile, Isaac...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

