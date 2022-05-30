Russian Soldiers Refuse to Fight Due to Shrinking Paychecks: Report
I'm surprised that Putin pays them at all seeing as how they're all getting killed and left to rot in the mud anyway. Why waste the money when Putin can use it to increase his fortune anyway?
Putin doesn't care about his troops, their just collateral to get what Putin wants! I wish they would just all walk away and desert Putin!
Replacement soldiers are in route. Nursing homes and prisons are emptying and Siberia is a ghost town except for one WNBA convict.
