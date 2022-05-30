ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian Soldiers Refuse to Fight Due to Shrinking Paychecks: Report

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ruble's changing exchange rate may be the cause of the shrinking paychecks for Russian...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 58

What Hump?
3d ago

I'm surprised that Putin pays them at all seeing as how they're all getting killed and left to rot in the mud anyway. Why waste the money when Putin can use it to increase his fortune anyway?

Reply
12
Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

Putin doesn't care about his troops, their just collateral to get what Putin wants! I wish they would just all walk away and desert Putin!

Reply
12
Myself ME
3d ago

Replacement soldiers are in route. Nursing homes and prisons are emptying and Siberia is a ghost town except for one WNBA convict.

Reply(2)
12
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

