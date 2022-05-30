ALAMOSA COUNTY (KRDO) -- One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Highway 17, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Friday, CSP received a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 17 near marker 82.8, just before 3:40 p.m.

State patrol says 54-year-old Matthew Pacheco was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on northbound Highway 17.

The motorcycle suddenly drifted off to the right side of the roadway and rolled many times.

As a result, Pacheco was killed at the scene following being ejected from the motorcycle.

State patrol says Pacheco was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The post Colorado State Patrol investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 17 appeared first on KRDO .