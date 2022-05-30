ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Sheriff: Boy killed by 3 firing at wrong house seeking drugs

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Three people have been charged in the drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old whose South Carolina house was targeted by mistake as part of a drug deal, authorities said.

Winston O’Conner Hunter died in his own home May 13 and his family had no connection to the arrested men, investigators said.

The men came to Orangeburg County from West Columbia to either buy or steal drugs, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“It all leads back to marijuana,” Ravenell said. “Now, 6-year-old Winston and his family’s house was shot up accidentally.”

The break in the case came last week when state agents were able to analyze photos of a car spotted near the home moments after the shooting and narrow it down to a 2011-2014 silver Chrysler 200, Ravenell said, according to The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

Law enforcement near New York City saw a car fitting the description on Friday which led investigators to the owner of the vehicle in West Columbia and cracked open the case, Ravenell said.

Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia was arrested Friday and charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder, the sheriff said.

Michael Lloyd, 20, was arrested early Monday in Ontario, New York, and charged with murder. A 17-year-old is also in custody and the sheriff wants him charged as an adult.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether the men had attorneys to speak on their behalf.

The sheriff took the death of a 6-year-old boy in his own home personally.

“I promised them that those cowards that killed Winston would be brought to justice – ‘cowards,’ just in case you missed that,” Ravenell said.

Comments / 0

