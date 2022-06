A 16-year-old boy in Berkeley has been arrested for allegedly trying to recruit fellow students to aid in a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School. The student, who will not be named because he is a minor, turned himself in to police on Tuesday after police had received a tip, and a search conducted at the boy's home turned up "parts to explosives and assault rifles, several knives, and electronic items that could be used to create additional weapons." [Berkeley Police/Nixle]

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO