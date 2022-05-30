Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn makes giant Jaffa Cake

When I worked in an Indian restaurant (as a chef rather than a pastry chef), everyone there thought I was mad. I mean, that’s a given, but their specific complaint was that I would request that the pastry chefs save the ras malai milk for me so I could drink pints of it during service. For those who don’t know what ras malai is, let me enlighten you. It’s an Indian pudding made of light milk dumplings, soaked in sweet, gently spiced milk. The milk contains notes of cardamom, crushed pistachios and sometimes flaked almonds; saffron if you’re lucky, too.
Comments / 1