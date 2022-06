There are lots of good things going on this Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Bishop Hill, IL. At 10 a.m. I will be giving a 1 hour WWII presentation at the air conditioned, Henry County Historical Museum, one block west of the main street. It will be free, but donations are welcomed. At 1 p.m. there will be an ABBA tribute concert in the village park. It will also be free to the public. While you’re in Bishop Hill, make sure to take in all the historical sites and check out one of the fine restaurants for lunch. I should add, Todd DeDecker is credited with helping to bring many neat events to historic Bishop Hill.

BISHOP HILL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO