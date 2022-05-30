ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Memorial Day Parade Anchors Holiday Weekend With Meaning

By Aidan Pollard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday morning the American Legion Post 257 in Vineyard Haven held its annual Memorial Day parade, coupled with a ceremony that saw prayer, speeches and the traditional laying of wreaths. Service members spanning generations marched from the American Legion post to Oak Grove Cemetery, where they were met...

Celebration of Capt. Everett H. Poole

A celebration of life for Capt. Everett H. Poole will be held at the Chilmark Community Center on Saturday, June 4 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited. Everett died Feb. 21 at the age of 91.
CHILMARK, MA
West Tisbury Town Column: June 3

The other day in Edgartown I happened upon a school crossing, shortly before three o’clock. Two children wearing backpacks were making their way across the street, a boy and his younger sister, hand in hand. They were very good at it: the boy looked around intently and cried instructions to his sister, and she obeyed at once. We were right next to a gas station, with cars streaming out from the cross-streets. The children were trained for it but traffic being what it is, things looked a little dicey.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Shaking Hands with Stan Murphy at 100

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum — founded a century ago as the Dukes County Historical Society — has always been strong on Island history. But since its 2018 move to the old Marine Hospital in Vineyard Haven, the museum has also become a destination for art-lovers, with changing photography in the lobby and a series of outstandingly well-curated exhibitions in its galleries.
Ralph Lowell, 99

Ralph Lowell of Edgartown died on May 24 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was 99. He was the husband of Joan MacDuffie Lowell and father of Ralph Lowell 3rd and Amy Lowell. Funeral services will be private and a complete obituary will appear in a future edition of...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Chilmark Town Column: June 3

It’s a mystery and here we are as honorary descendants of Sherlock Holmes, Nancy Drew, Miss Marple, Inspector Clouseau, Perry Mason and Hercule Poirot to solve it. At the time of my writing, Jim and Joan Malkin — now along with the rest of us — are following on a few suggested leads and trying to return what appears to be an important family heirloom found obstructing the flow of traffic at West Tisbury’s Brandy Brow corner. The description of said heirloom includes the overall plan for the renewal of vows for, written in purple marker, “Nana + Grandpa Navien.” There is a long name of participants and, among them are Brian and Jerome Kenney listed as ushers. This is a solid lead as both names are familiar to me although, sadly, Jerome/Jerry is no longer with us. If you know how to return this treasured piece of family history to its rightful owner please shoot Jim a text at 617-416-2984.
CHILMARK, MA
Ray Phillips, 74

Ray Phillips of West Tisbury died on May 28. He was 74. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. For online guestbook and more information please visit chapmanfuneral.com.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Augusta Dillon Weds Hunter Cottrell

Augusta Rose Dillon of Chilmark married Hunter Sven Cottrell of Oak Bluffs on April 23 in Julian, Calif. The bride’s parenta are Billy Dillon and Meredith Dillon of Chilmark and West Tisbury. The bridegroom’s parents are Chris Cottrell and Lisa Cottrell of West Tisbury and Vineyard Haven.
First Fridays Returns to Vineyard Haven on June 3

First Friday, a free community event held in Vineyard Haven on the first Friday of every month from June through October, begins again on Friday, June 3. All ages are welcome to enjoy live music, local artists and delicious food from local vendors. The June event begins at 4 p.m....
Martha Emily Moses, 81

Martha Emily Moses died on May 28 at her home in Edgartown, surrounded by her family. She was 81. She was the devoted wife of George Samuel Moses for more than 63 years. She was born on Dec. 15, 1940 in Boston. She graduated from Brookline High School and continued her education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Northeastern University and Boston University. During her time in school, Martha met her husband George Samuel Moses and they were inseparable ever since. She was the love of his life.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Patrick Michael Whalen, 51

Patrick Michael Whalen died on May 19. He was 51. He served as a United States Marine, including duty overseas from 1990 to 1994. After the service he stayed in North Carolina until he returned to Massachusetts. He fell in love with the Vineyard, moved to the Island in 2004 and stayed.
BOURNE, MA
Carol A. Braillard, 67

Carol A. Braillard died peacefully in Falmouth on March 28. She was 67. She had been a resident of Royal Nursing Home for the past six years after relocating in 2007 from Mt. Kisco, N.Y. and living at Atria Assisted Living. She was the adopted daughter of Donald F. Braillard...
FALMOUTH, MA
Important Addition

I am writing from Maryland, but I have spent over 30 summers under the gracious shade of the Tabernacle and the MVCMA trees. My father, Frank Gould, has worked tirelessly to ensure the future of the Tabernacle itself. I’ve watched my childhood friends graduate under that Tabernacle roof; I’ve picnicked with own young children on the lawns while listening to Tabernacle concerts and discussions; I’ve continued old friendships and made new ones on the lawns and porches of MVCMA.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Oak Bluffs Names Principal Assessor, Local Inspector

After interviews Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board offered jobs to two candidates for local inspector and principal assessor. The board voted to appoint Kristina West as principal assessor, and Adam Petkus as local inspector. Ms. West previously served as principal assessor in West Tisbury. In her interview she said...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
New Season at The Yard Aims to Celebrate

Shaking off the doldrums of a two-year pandemic, the Yard is about to open its 50th season with a lively program of dance concerts, works in progress, DJ parties and public classes for all ages. “We are entering the summer ready to celebrate, and excited about the amount of joy...
CHILMARK, MA
Oak Bluffs Fireworks Return as Grand Finale of Summer

The Oak Bluffs fireworks are set to return August 19 after a two-year pandemic pause, but under town management this year. The Fireman’s Civic Association has stepped down as the chief organizer of the event that draws thousands to Ocean Park every year for what many consider the grand finale of summer.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Chappaquiddick Town Column: June 3

On Tuesday, I drove to Pope’s Island in the middle of New Bedford harbor to retrieve the spare engine for the Chappy Ferry. If you have an extra 30 minutes the next time you are headed westward, take a detour down Route 240 into Fairhaven and get on Route 6, which takes you across Pope’s Island. If the swing bridge opens while you are in transit, that’s actually good. Perhaps you will be in a good spot in the 10-minute traffic jam to get a good look around the harbor.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Dereliction of Duty

I am not familiar with another instance when so many people, determined to pursue a bad idea, have been given — and ignored — so many opportunities to reconsider their actions. Four years ago, the town of Tisbury was presented with a proposal for a new K-8 school which the voters, wisely, rejected. Rather than re-evaluating their approach, the petitioners merely repackaged the same, apparently non-negotiable wants.
POLITICS
Transition Time

Birds that are migrating northward are still pouring through, especially warblers, flycatchers and shorebirds. It has been a long migratory season: the first migrants arrived in early February. The northward migration and breeding season overlap, as birds started nesting in April with peak nesting in June. Most birds depend on the now-abundant insects, including caterpillars, to feed their nestlings and fledglings. These insects contain more protein than bird seed does, which is why many observers report that use of their feeders has greatly decreased. If you think there are too many bugs now, imagine how many there would be if an army of birds were not eating them as fast as they can.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Roadsters

Surfaced automobile roads cross and recross the Vineyard in this day, and if it should chance that thaw or frost should cause a crack to appear in the smooth, black surface, it is a safe bet that some disgruntled motorist would contact the state superintendent of highways and register a complaint. Not that it occurs often, because the superintendent and his gang are always on the job, but such things occur often enough to indicate the frame of mind of the modern Vineyard public.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Tabernacle Project Comes Under Scrutiny

The Oak Bluffs planning board is set to decide next week on a project at the Oak Bluffs Tabernacle that is the last phase of a restoration spanning the past two decades. The board opened a public hearing last week on the plan to replace the roof and put a 1,300-square-foot addition on the back of the historic open-air building that sits in the center of the Camp Ground. Named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, the Tabernacle has long been a center of Island cultural, religious and civic life in the summer months. A week from Sunday, high school graduation ceremonies will be held there.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

