Memorial Day Parade Anchors Holiday Weekend With Meaning

It’s a mystery and here we are as honorary descendants of Sherlock Holmes, Nancy Drew, Miss Marple, Inspector Clouseau, Perry Mason and Hercule Poirot to solve it. At the time of my writing, Jim and Joan Malkin — now along with the rest of us — are following on a few suggested leads and trying to return what appears to be an important family heirloom found obstructing the flow of traffic at West Tisbury’s Brandy Brow corner. The description of said heirloom includes the overall plan for the renewal of vows for, written in purple marker, “Nana + Grandpa Navien.” There is a long name of participants and, among them are Brian and Jerome Kenney listed as ushers. This is a solid lead as both names are familiar to me although, sadly, Jerome/Jerry is no longer with us. If you know how to return this treasured piece of family history to its rightful owner please shoot Jim a text at 617-416-2984.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO