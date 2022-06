LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s men’s basketball team will be taking a trip to the Bahamas in August to prepare for the upcoming season. According to kentuckybahamastour.com, the Wildcats will play four games August 8-14 at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. Kentucky plays against the Dominican Republic National Team on August 10, a team from Mexico on August 11, the Carleton University Ravens from Ottawa, Ontario on August 13, and the Bahamas National Team on August 14.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO