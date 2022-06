(Des Moines, IA) -- Two victims are suffering from injuries after a Memorial Day afternoon shooting on Des Moines’ south side. Des Moines police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of East McKinley. One person was directly hit by a bullet and the other was hit by debris from the gunshots, both wounds are not life-threatening. Police are reporting a car was also hit by gunshots during the shooting. No arrest has been made, the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO