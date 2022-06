Robinson Cano’s tenure with the San Diego Padres is over after less than a month, as he has been designated for assignment. Earlier in the year, Robinson Cano was informed by the New York Mets that he was being designated for assignment, which ultimately led to his release. It did not take long for Cano to find a new team in the form of the San Diego Padres. But, his tenure is close to reaching its end.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO