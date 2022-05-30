ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden man allegedly disarms officer, fires police handgun during fight

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man has been arrested after allegedly disarming a police officer and firing their handgun on Sunday.

Ogden Police say the suspect is Dana Lydell Smith, 29.

Authorities first responded to reports that Lydell had allegedly punched a woman in the face before running away. Police were dispatched to a store located near the area of 3563 Wall Ave.

When they arrived, they spotted Lydell walking along Wall Ave. When he spotted police, he reportedly started running away, leading officers on a foot chase.

DISTURBING: Utah woman arrested for allegedly biting off sister’s eye

When police caught the suspect, they say he resisted and began a physical altercation. During the altercation, police say Lydell grabbed an officer’s firearm and fired it.

Officers say no one was injured when the firearm was discharged.

Lydell was eventually tazed multiple times before finally being placed into custody.

After being cleared for injuries at a local hospital, Lydell was arrested on eight charges including disarming a police officer of a firearm, assault on a peace officer, failure to stop at the command of an officer, felony discharge of a firearm and more.

Lydell is currently booked at the Weber County Jail.

