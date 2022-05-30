ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Hiker dies in Northern California after being swept into ocean by wave

By David Curran
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by a wave near Shelter Cove in Humboldt...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 20

life@thelake
3d ago

Definitely one of my favorite places on earth, but Never underestimate the powers of Mother Nature. Beautiful but dangerous!

Reply(2)
12
FYMP
3d ago

terrible news! I love shelter cove.. it's literally the most beautiful beach!

Reply
11
Related
North Coast Journal

Eureka Boats Leave the Salmon Biting

Last Friday and Saturday produced some of the best ocean sport salmon fishing we've seen in years — or maybe ever. It was nearly impossible not to get limits if you were anywhere near the right spot. And then the winds blew in and the seas turned rough, keeping the fleet tied up Sunday and Monday. Ocean conditions were much improved Tuesday, the last day of salmon season until Aug. 1., and the small fleet made the run to the last known location of a large school of kings, hoping for the magic to strike again. And it did. The fish weren't in that exact location but they didn't go far. After a little scouting and the schools located, it was whack and stack. What a way to end the first half. So now with salmon closed for a couple months, the focus will be squarely on the white meat variety: Pacific halibut and rockfish.
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Prognosis for Chipper the Sea Lion Pup is ‘Guarded’

Director Karen Helms of the North Coast Mammal Center in Crescent City reported that the rescued mammal from Loleta, named Chipper, that was initially thought to be a seal, is in fact a sea lion pup, is not in the best condition. A debate broke out in the comment section...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Helpless: An Eyewitness and Shelter Cove Fire’s Chief Describe the Attempted Rescue of Two Hikers Swept Away by Waves This Sunday

Those who tried to help as waves pulled a young woman into the water to her death at the Lost Coast on Sunday, May 29 are struggling to deal with their reactions today. “I’m just trying to process it,” said one woman who ran for help as the waves pulled the victim and her fellow hiker away from the shoreline near the remote northern California town of Shelter Cove. “I saw her go under.”
WHITETHORN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Sneaker Wave#The Wave#Pacific#Lifeguards#Accident#Facebook#Recreation#Ocean Safety
KDRV

Hiker dies in 300-foot fall near Brookings, Oregon

Nam Ing, 56, of Penngrove California, was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped and fell to the rocks below, a distance of approximately 300 feet, according to Curry County Sheriff John Ward. Personnel for Curry County Sheriff’s department, OSP, Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance, Brookings Fire,...
BROOKINGS, OR
mendofever.com

Truck and Trailer Destroyed in Brooktrails Blaze

Yesterday, around 12:35 p.m., multiple fire agencies were dispatched to a vehicle fire in Brooktrails locating a pickup attached to a utility trailer on fire spewing flame and smudgy black smoke skyward. A nearby resident told us firefighters went into action and extinguished the blaze within fifteen minutes. The Brooktrails...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Goat Strike Force in Redding is back at it

REDDING, Calif. - The Goat Strike Force was munching down on vegetation on Wednesday in Redding at Highland Park, between Mill Valley Parkway and Belvedere Drive. These goat firefighters were munching away at 8.71 acres of vegetation according to the City of Redding. The City of Redding asks everyone in...
REDDING, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, May 30

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Sunday, May 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5-magnitude quake was located just outside the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Port Orford, while the other was at the junction of the two fault lines, west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. There was also a third quake, a 2.9-magnitude, on land, east to southeast of Willow Ck, CA.
PORT ORFORD, OR
mendofever.com

Authorities Find Private Plane ‘Completely Destroyed by Fire’, Says MCSO

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 05/30/2022 at approximately 08:45 AM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a plane crash causing a fire on private property near the 16000 block of Hearst Willits Rd. near Willits, CA. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Cal-Fire was already on scene and had extinguished the fire.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters respond to early morning vegetation fire

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department is finishing cleanup operations at the site of a brush fire near the Benton Dog Park Thursday morning. Calls first came in around 5:45 a.m. By 6:15 a.m. the fire was fully contained. No homes or structures were damaged. The cause of...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
kymkemp.com

Motorcyclist vs. Tree on Campton Road

According to scanner traffic, a traffic collision occurred on the 4300 block of Campton Road in Eureka between a motorcyclist and a tree. Emergency personnel are responding. City Ambulance is on scene. The dispatcher said that the motorcyclist may be “in the tree”. Please avoid the area if...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after stabbing a person near Sacramento River in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police responded to a stabbing near the Sacramento River by the city water treatment plant in Red Bluff on Wednesday at around 5:41 a.m. Officers found Christopher Bunn bleeding from lacerations. Bunn was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
RED BLUFF, CA
kymkemp.com

Driver Flees Eureka Crash Leaving Bicyclist With Major Injuries

A bicyclist received major injuries when a vehicle collided with them early Sunday morning. According to Eureka Police spokesperson, Brittany Powell, “This was a vehicle vs electric bicycle collision near the intersection of Spring and W. Hawthorne Streets on May 29th around 1:50 a.m.”. She explained that the bicyclist...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested near Benton Airfield on 6 counts of arson

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested on six counts of arson following four fires near the Benton Airfield in Redding on Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department says. Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a 22-acre undeveloped area north of the Benton Airfield for a report of a vegetation fire.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Multi Vehicle Crash in Eureka, One Fled

About 7:53 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a collision at 4th and X Streets at the north end of Eureka. One vehicle left the scene. Reportedly the vehicle that fled was a dark blue SUV. A first responder at the incident reports that one person has minor injuries. Traffic...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Pilot on Life Support After Trying to Protect Girlfriend in Yesterday’s Plane Crash East of Willits

The pilot of the aircraft that crashed yesterday east of Willits is on life support after suffering traumatic head injuries, a close friend of the family told us this morning. Despite initial reporting, yesterday’s plane crash resulted in two parties injured, the pilot and his girlfriend. The pilot reportedly “sacrificed his body for his girlfriend and threw himself on her when he knew the plane was crashing” taking the hardest impact.
WILLITS, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy