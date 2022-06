INDEPENDENCE—After multiple rain delays, road work is once again moving smoothly across the parish. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said construction is progressing on Fontana Road in Independence. As of this week, the north end of West Fontana is now completed, and the contractor is now working on the south side. Truck traffic will be restricted on the south side of West Fontana during this construction period. Local traffic can use the south end; however, motorists should expect delays until construction is completed. Miller said that East Evans Road, which was used during the construction period as a truck route, will return to being a “no truck route.” Signs will be posted to reflect these changes.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO